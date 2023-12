Keep Looking Up

Keep looking up.

That's the secret

of life.

...Snoopy



Happy first day of December. We are still in autumn colors since we do not get snow at our house.



Just down the street is this beautiful tree in shades of red. It's so neon in the afternoon sun. I took all these photos on the same day/same time. But depending on where you are standing, in the shade or sun, the leaves are different colors. I take photos of it every year.



I did not change or edit any of the photos in the collage.



Nice on black.