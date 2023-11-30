Previous
Autumn Leaves by gardenfolk
Autumn Leaves

Float down like
autumn leaves
and hush now
close your eyes
before the sleep.
...Ed Sheeran

We have so many leaves that have fallen from the maple trees. You can barely see the grass beneath them all. Bye bye November.

ace
Lou Ann ace
Oh my time to rake. They are such a lovely color.
November 30th, 2023  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Our next door neighbour has a truly massive ginkgo tree in her front garden, and every year without fail, we get a storm coming in from the west, with 90mph winds, just as it decides to let go of all it's leaves at once. We always get every single leaf dumped in our front garden. Not a single one lands in hers. I suppose we shouldn't complain as the huge tree in our front garden dumps it's load on the driveway of the house on the other side. :)
November 30th, 2023  
