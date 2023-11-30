Sign up
Photo 2525
Autumn Leaves
Float down like
autumn leaves
and hush now
close your eyes
before the sleep.
...Ed Sheeran
We have so many leaves that have fallen from the maple trees. You can barely see the grass beneath them all. Bye bye November.
Nice on Black.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
maple
,
grass-blades
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my time to rake. They are such a lovely color.
November 30th, 2023
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
Our next door neighbour has a truly massive ginkgo tree in her front garden, and every year without fail, we get a storm coming in from the west, with 90mph winds, just as it decides to let go of all it's leaves at once. We always get every single leaf dumped in our front garden. Not a single one lands in hers. I suppose we shouldn't complain as the huge tree in our front garden dumps it's load on the driveway of the house on the other side. :)
November 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
