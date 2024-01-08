Sign up
Photo 2564
A Red Red Rose
A rose speaks of love
silently in a language
known only to the heart.
...Author Unknown
I am posting photos already on my laptop since it is not transferring photos from my phone. Hope it is fixed soon.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
6
7
CC Folk
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2565
photos
184
followers
105
following
Tags
red
,
rose
,
petals
,
closeup
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous close up
January 9th, 2024
Heather
ace
A super close-up! I love the richness of all those furled petals! And this is just amazing on black! Fav!
January 9th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
January 9th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Pretty!
January 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 9th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Lovely shot!
January 9th, 2024
