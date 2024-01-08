Previous
A Red Red Rose by gardenfolk
Photo 2564

A Red Red Rose

A rose speaks of love
silently in a language
known only to the heart.
...Author Unknown

I am posting photos already on my laptop since it is not transferring photos from my phone. Hope it is fixed soon.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Corinne C ace
Gorgeous close up
January 9th, 2024  
Heather ace
A super close-up! I love the richness of all those furled petals! And this is just amazing on black! Fav!
January 9th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
January 9th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Pretty!
January 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 9th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Lovely shot!
January 9th, 2024  
