Photo 2586
Look at a Birch Tree
One will never again
look at a birch tree,
after the Robert Frost poem,
in exactly the same way.
...Paul Muldoon
I have always like the white bark on birch trees. These are our neighbor's trees that unfortunately will be taken down. Sadly, they are dying. I hope they replant. I enjoy seeing them.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
trees
,
blue-sky
,
birch
,
white-bark
