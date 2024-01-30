Previous
Look at a Birch Tree
Look at a Birch Tree

One will never again
look at a birch tree,
after the Robert Frost poem,
in exactly the same way.
...Paul Muldoon

I have always like the white bark on birch trees. These are our neighbor's trees that unfortunately will be taken down. Sadly, they are dying. I hope they replant. I enjoy seeing them.
