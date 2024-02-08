Then I Paint My Dreams

I dream of painting and

then I paint my dream.

...Vincent Van Gogh



I know that February is black&white photos with a touch of red on Valentine's Day. However, I don't do many black and white photos. I live in color.



I do like portraits in black and white because they look timeless. But, I rarely post people portraits.



I did like the way this photo turned out. It was from my visit to the Van Gogh experience that I never posted.