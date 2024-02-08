Previous
Then I Paint My Dreams by gardenfolk
Then I Paint My Dreams

I dream of painting and
then I paint my dream.
...Vincent Van Gogh

I know that February is black&white photos with a touch of red on Valentine's Day. However, I don't do many black and white photos. I live in color.

I do like portraits in black and white because they look timeless. But, I rarely post people portraits.

I did like the way this photo turned out. It was from my visit to the Van Gogh experience that I never posted.
Casablanca ace
That makes for an interesting shot in mono
February 7th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great in b&w
February 7th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful
February 7th, 2024  
KV ace
Super nice.... love the silhouette.
February 7th, 2024  
Heather ace
What a dramatic image! The contrast of dark and light is so strong! Fav!
February 7th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Like your processing
February 7th, 2024  
