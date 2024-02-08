Sign up
Then I Paint My Dreams
I dream of painting and
then I paint my dream.
...Vincent Van Gogh
I know that February is black&white photos with a touch of red on Valentine's Day. However, I don't do many black and white photos. I live in color.
I do like portraits in black and white because they look timeless. But, I rarely post people portraits.
I did like the way this photo turned out. It was from my visit to the Van Gogh experience that I never posted.
8th February 2024
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
black-and-white
,
van-gogh-experience
Casablanca
ace
That makes for an interesting shot in mono
February 7th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great in b&w
February 7th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful
February 7th, 2024
KV
ace
Super nice.... love the silhouette.
February 7th, 2024
Heather
ace
What a dramatic image! The contrast of dark and light is so strong! Fav!
February 7th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Like your processing
February 7th, 2024
