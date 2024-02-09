Sign up
Photo 2596
Long After Our Footprints
Our memories of
the ocean will linger on,
long after our footprints
in the sand are gone.
...Anonymous
Nice on Black.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
4
2
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2596
photos
184
followers
106
following
Tags
indian-rocks-beach
,
sand-key-island
Brian
ace
Love this and your narration
February 9th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Oh this is us beautiful
February 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Love this edit
February 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
Love the editing, so beautiful. fav.
February 9th, 2024
