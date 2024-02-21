Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2608
The Power of Street Art
Few people go to
art exhibitions.
The power of street art
is that it goes to people's
daily life to be seen.
...INO
This is another look at the outdoor painting on the Rookwood Tile Company building. I took several photos of it. It reminds me of their beautiful art tiles.
https://rookwood.com/collections/tile-decor
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2608
photos
183
followers
105
following
714% complete
View this month »
2601
2602
2603
2604
2605
2606
2607
2608
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
14th October 2023 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
ohio
,
rookwood
,
outdoor-building-artwork
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice one, hope you haven't had too many rain issues.
February 20th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Oh that's a good one!
February 20th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
@joysabin
@ankers70
This posted before I was finished...haha! We have not had rain issues at our home. We are not in a flood area. It is always the wind that worries me the most.
February 20th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Really nice
February 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
This posted before I was finished...haha! We have not had rain issues at our home. We are not in a flood area. It is always the wind that worries me the most.