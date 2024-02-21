Previous
The Power of Street Art by gardenfolk
Photo 2608

The Power of Street Art

Few people go to
art exhibitions.
The power of street art
is that it goes to people's
daily life to be seen.
...INO

This is another look at the outdoor painting on the Rookwood Tile Company building. I took several photos of it. It reminds me of their beautiful art tiles.

https://rookwood.com/collections/tile-decor

Walks
Nice one, hope you haven't had too many rain issues.
February 20th, 2024  
Suzanne
Oh that's a good one!
February 20th, 2024  
CC Folk
@joysabin @ankers70

This posted before I was finished...haha! We have not had rain issues at our home. We are not in a flood area. It is always the wind that worries me the most.
February 20th, 2024  
Milanie
Really nice
February 20th, 2024  
