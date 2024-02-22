Understand,our police officersput their lives on the line for usevery single day.They've got a tough job to doto maintain public safetyand hold accountable thosewho break the law....Barack Obama"I am a police officer. I am not your parent. I am here today because something in your life happened that you cannot deal with on your own. I am tasked with solving in a matter of minutes what you couldn't do in a lifetime. The way I respond is entirely based on your level of cooperation. Your actions have consequences."Nice on Black.My father was a police officer in West Los Angeles for 23 years. Even though he had been retired for years, our son thought he was larger than life.Our son knew he wanted to go into law enforcement since he was 7 years old. He drew a picture for school that also said "When I am 100 years old I will be a policeman and handcuff crooks."He has worked for the County of Sacramento for 18 years and is currently a Sergeant. We think about his safety every single day.I took this at the Capital Air Show in October 2023. It was in color and had 4 motorcycles in a line. I decided to change it to B&W and crop to fill the frame for more impact.