Understand by gardenfolk
Understand

Understand,
our police officers
put their lives on the line for us
every single day.
They've got a tough job to do
to maintain public safety
and hold accountable those
who break the law.
...Barack Obama

"I am a police officer. I am not your parent. I am here today because something in your life happened that you cannot deal with on your own. I am tasked with solving in a matter of minutes what you couldn't do in a lifetime. The way I respond is entirely based on your level of cooperation. Your actions have consequences."

My father was a police officer in West Los Angeles for 23 years. Even though he had been retired for years, our son thought he was larger than life.

Our son knew he wanted to go into law enforcement since he was 7 years old. He drew a picture for school that also said "When I am 100 years old I will be a policeman and handcuff crooks."
https://365project.org/gardenfolk/365/2017-09-19

He has worked for the County of Sacramento for 18 years and is currently a Sergeant. We think about his safety every single day.

I took this at the Capital Air Show in October 2023. It was in color and had 4 motorcycles in a line. I decided to change it to B&W and crop to fill the frame for more impact.

Tunia McClure ace
Beautifully said.
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
Helen Jane
great crop and a real stand out black and white shot. You must be very proud.
