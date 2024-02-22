Understand,
our police officers
put their lives on the line for us
every single day.
They've got a tough job to do
to maintain public safety
and hold accountable those
who break the law.
...Barack Obama
"I am a police officer. I am not your parent. I am here today because something in your life happened that you cannot deal with on your own. I am tasked with solving in a matter of minutes what you couldn't do in a lifetime. The way I respond is entirely based on your level of cooperation. Your actions have consequences."
Nice on Black.
My father was a police officer in West Los Angeles for 23 years. Even though he had been retired for years, our son thought he was larger than life.