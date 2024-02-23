Previous
Has Chosen to Love by gardenfolk
Photo 2610

Has Chosen to Love

A cat does not want
all the world to love her.
Only those she
has chosen to love.
...Helen Thomson

I am so happy Katniss chose me.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

ace
@gardenfolk
Joan Robillard ace
I feel the same about Two. Great capture I sure wish I could catch mine like this.
February 22nd, 2024  
wendy frost ace
Gorgeous capture and the words are very true .
February 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such gorgeous cat and capture ! Those eyes are so beautiful ! and such a wonderful pose ! fav
February 22nd, 2024  
Babs ace
Gorgeous eyes
February 22nd, 2024  
