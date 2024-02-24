Previous
We'll Make Our Own Light by gardenfolk
Photo 2611

We'll Make Our Own Light

And if the stars
should ever die,
we'll make our own light,
you and I.
...John Mark Green

This is my latest Sailors' Valentine that I made in 2023 while at Indian Rocks Beach. It is considered a black and white Valentine but since the shells are all natural colors, it is shades of white, ivory and cream seashells with charcoal and black seashells. This is a 10" size.

Nice on Black.

I changed this to a true B&W to post. Maybe I will post my original another time. The lid has been removed for this photograph.

This was my first Valentine that I made with the lid/glass covering it and it is a 7".
https://365project.org/gardenfolk/365/2018-04-29

This is another 10" Sailors' Valentine without the lid that I posted.
https://365project.org/gardenfolk/365/2024-02-06

I don't know when I will make my next one since I am no longer at the beach for inspiration with my friend who taught me. We are both still sad about that.

https://www.papier.com/us/thefold/articles/the-story-of-sailors-valentines

https://www.schoonerfreedom.com/a-sailors-valentine/

https://www.nantucketonline.com/the-lure-of-the-sea-the-story-of-the-sailors-valentine/
CC Folk

Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Photo Details

