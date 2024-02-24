And if the starsshould ever die,we'll make our own light,you and I....John Mark GreenThis is my latest Sailors' Valentine that I made in 2023 while at Indian Rocks Beach. It is considered a black and white Valentine but since the shells are all natural colors, it is shades of white, ivory and cream seashells with charcoal and black seashells. This is a 10" size.Nice on Black.I changed this to a true B&W to post. Maybe I will post my original another time. The lid has been removed for this photograph.This was my first Valentine that I made with the lid/glass covering it and it is a 7".This is another 10" Sailors' Valentine without the lid that I posted.I don't know when I will make my next one since I am no longer at the beach for inspiration with my friend who taught me. We are both still sad about that.