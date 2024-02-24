And if the stars
should ever die,
we'll make our own light,
you and I.
...John Mark Green
This is my latest Sailors' Valentine that I made in 2023 while at Indian Rocks Beach. It is considered a black and white Valentine but since the shells are all natural colors, it is shades of white, ivory and cream seashells with charcoal and black seashells. This is a 10" size.
Nice on Black.
I changed this to a true B&W to post. Maybe I will post my original another time. The lid has been removed for this photograph.