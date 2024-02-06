Previous
Experience This Moment by gardenfolk
Experience This Moment

Isn't it crazy
that you won't
experience this moment
in your life ever again.
...Author Unknown

These were unique clouds last Saturday when I went to watch my grand boys play sports. Such dark clouds in front of the billowy white clouds over the Sierra. More cloud pictures to come.

With our wild winds and torrential downpours, another woman was unfortunately found dead under a fallen tree in her backyard. This is why I am afraid of powerful winds.

Nice on Black.
