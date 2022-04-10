A day at sea, and a sailor falls in love.A month at sea, a sailor wants to find love.A year at sea, and a sailor misses his love....Author UnknownI have finished my fourth sailors' valentine. A sailors' valentine is composed entirely of small seashells glued in place on wood, displaying a symmetrical design. This one is 10" in width. Sailors brought these back to loved ones as gifts between 1830-1890. I am happy it is finished and I put on the octagonal shaped glass lid, surrounded by cherry wood.This is a finished example enclosed in its case:Below is information on this shell art: