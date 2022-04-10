Previous
A Year at Sea by gardenfolk
A Year at Sea

A day at sea, and a sailor falls in love.
A month at sea, a sailor wants to find love.
A year at sea, and a sailor misses his love.
...Author Unknown

I have finished my fourth sailors' valentine. A sailors' valentine is composed entirely of small seashells glued in place on wood, displaying a symmetrical design. This one is 10" in width. Sailors brought these back to loved ones as gifts between 1830-1890. I am happy it is finished and I put on the octagonal shaped glass lid, surrounded by cherry wood.

This is a finished example enclosed in its case:
https://365project.org/gardenfolk/365/2022-02-22

Below is information on this shell art:

https://www.papier.com/thefold/articles/the-story-of-sailors-valentines

https://www.nantucketonline.com/the-lure-of-the-sea-the-story-of-the-sailors-valentine/



10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunningly beautiful and such intricate work of art ! A good eye for colour and pattern and great dexterity to achieve such a lovely piece of work ! fav
April 11th, 2022  
Pam ace
Oh my goodness! That is absolutely beautiful!
April 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
A magical card for sure, so ewquisitely done. Those little shells are too beautiful and so well placed.
April 11th, 2022  
