A day at sea, and a sailor falls in love.
A month at sea, a sailor wants to find love.
A year at sea, and a sailor misses his love.
...Author Unknown
I have finished my fourth sailors' valentine. A sailors' valentine is composed entirely of small seashells glued in place on wood, displaying a symmetrical design. This one is 10" in width. Sailors brought these back to loved ones as gifts between 1830-1890. I am happy it is finished and I put on the octagonal shaped glass lid, surrounded by cherry wood.