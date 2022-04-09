Breath of Spring

Can words

describe

the fragrance

of the very

breath of spring?

...Neltje Blanchan



I took this photo down my street. The home is gated and has a wrought iron fence, plus security cameras. I took 3 or 4 photos of the pink roses through the fence and a German Shepherd was let out, who started barking at me. I left. I guess they don't want anyone to stop and admire/photograph the roses.



I did learn last year when I stopped there, according to the wife, that the husband does all the gardening and won't let anyone else touch his work. I said I was admiring the roses, lived down the street and she chatted with me.