Breath of Spring by gardenfolk
Breath of Spring

Can words
describe
the fragrance
of the very
breath of spring?
...Neltje Blanchan

I took this photo down my street. The home is gated and has a wrought iron fence, plus security cameras. I took 3 or 4 photos of the pink roses through the fence and a German Shepherd was let out, who started barking at me. I left. I guess they don't want anyone to stop and admire/photograph the roses.

I did learn last year when I stopped there, according to the wife, that the husband does all the gardening and won't let anyone else touch his work. I said I was admiring the roses, lived down the street and she chatted with me.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Nick ace
Just so beautiful.
April 9th, 2022  
