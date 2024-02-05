Previous
Rips You To Pieces by gardenfolk
Photo 2592

Rips You To Pieces

When the storm
rips you to pieces,
you get to decide
how to put yourself
back together again.
...Bryant H. McGill

We had a HUGE storm yesterday and over night. Lots of rain and powerful winds hit Sacramento. Large trees and power lines toppled and homes or vehicles were damaged. One man died when a tree fell on him in our city. So sad. 65 mph winds knocked out power to 440,000 Californians.

I was a wreck last night and in a state of panic. Winds make me nervous and filled me with anxiety because they are so unpredictable. Our ground is saturated to the limit and trees can easily be knocked over by the wind. So every time I heard a wind gust, I was afraid it would be followed by a BOOM...and we would lose one of our redwood trees that could also hit the house. Luckily, my vehicle was parked in the garage and we did not lose power at our home. We did lose redwood branches and our bird feeder pole was destroyed.

This is why as much as I love Florida, I do not think I could live in any tornado or hurricane state! Maybe The Wizard of Oz traumatized me as a kid?!?

https://www.cbsnews.com/sacramento/live-updates/atmospheric-river-sacramento-heavy-rain-snow-powerful-wind/

https://www.sacbee.com/news/weather-news/article285085962.html
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
710% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise