rips you to pieces,

When the stormrips you to pieces,you get to decidehow to put yourselfback together again....Bryant H. McGillWe had a HUGE storm yesterday and over night. Lots of rain and powerful winds hit Sacramento. Large trees and power lines toppled and homes or vehicles were damaged. One man died when a tree fell on him in our city. So sad. 65 mph winds knocked out power to 440,000 Californians.I was a wreck last night and in a state of panic. Winds make me nervous and filled me with anxiety because they are so unpredictable. Our ground is saturated to the limit and trees can easily be knocked over by the wind. So every time I heard a wind gust, I was afraid it would be followed by a BOOM...and we would lose one of our redwood trees that could also hit the house. Luckily, my vehicle was parked in the garage and we did not lose power at our home. We did lose redwood branches and our bird feeder pole was destroyed.This is why as much as I love Florida, I do not think I could live in any tornado or hurricane state! Maybe The Wizard of Oz traumatized me as a kid?!?