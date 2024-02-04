That's OK...That's Just OK

People look at me

like I am a little strange

when I go around talking

to squirrels and rabbits.

That's ok. That's just ok.

...Bob Ross



Here is Miss Stumpy with her prized possession...a roasted pecan. I gave her three of them. She was quite pleased. Nice on Black.



I was going through old photos and the first time I took her photo was in November of 2022. She has been visiting me for over a year.



Stumpy has lasted the longest of the three squirrels I recognized and named. Van Gogh had corner missing from his ear, Mr. Grey had a scab on his face and Stumpy has the short tail.



Typically, about half the population of squirrels die each year. Predators like hawks, owls, coyotes, bobcats and snakes eat squirrels. Also parasites, diseases and falls. Human interactions like car collisions also threaten squirrels.



I am glad Stumpy has beaten the odds so far...











