Previous
No Candle Can Replace It by gardenfolk
Photo 2612

No Candle Can Replace It

When the sun has set,
no candle can replace it,
...George R. R. Martin

I am going to have a busy weekend so I am posting early. I hope everyone enjoys theirs.

I loved seeing all the color in the sky with the big clouds and lines from the telephone poles.
Nice on Black.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
715% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I like the fact that you chose a small comment to go with this most beautiful sky. Even the electricity lines play a part!
February 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise