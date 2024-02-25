Sign up
Photo 2612
No Candle Can Replace It
When the sun has set,
no candle can replace it,
...George R. R. Martin
I am going to have a busy weekend so I am posting early. I hope everyone enjoys theirs.
I loved seeing all the color in the sky with the big clouds and lines from the telephone poles.
Nice on Black.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
Tags
sunset
,
trees
,
clouds
,
silhouettes
,
telephone-poles
Maggiemae
ace
I like the fact that you chose a small comment to go with this most beautiful sky. Even the electricity lines play a part!
February 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 24th, 2024
