That Which is Distorted by gardenfolk
Photo 2613

That Which is Distorted

Poetry is a mirror
which makes beautiful
that which is distorted.
...Percy Bysshe Shelley

I changed this photo to Black and White.
Nice on Black.
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
