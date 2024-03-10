Previous
They Show by gardenfolk
Photo 2626

They Show

Flowers
don't tell,
They show.
...Stephanie Keem
CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
