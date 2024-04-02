Previous
To Take Her In by gardenfolk
Photo 2649

To Take Her In

Empathy isn't hoping
she will survive on her own,
it's caring enough
to take her in.
...Author Unknown

Some of you already know the story…
Eight years ago, Katniss was abandoned when her owners moved away and left her behind. She was a stray for about 6 months. I do not know how anyone could do that to an animal.

She was cold, wet and pregnant when she ran for shelter in our garage. It had been a torrential rainfall for over 12 hours.

But, I fell in love with her and she has a forever home now. She is beautiful inside and out. Lucky me.

Nice on Black.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
725% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
The best pets are rescued pets.
April 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise