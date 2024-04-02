To Take Her In

Empathy isn't hoping

she will survive on her own,

it's caring enough

to take her in.

...Author Unknown



Some of you already know the story…

Eight years ago, Katniss was abandoned when her owners moved away and left her behind. She was a stray for about 6 months. I do not know how anyone could do that to an animal.



She was cold, wet and pregnant when she ran for shelter in our garage. It had been a torrential rainfall for over 12 hours.



But, I fell in love with her and she has a forever home now. She is beautiful inside and out. Lucky me.



Nice on Black.