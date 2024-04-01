Previous
A Rainy Day by gardenfolk
A Rainy Day

When life gives you
a rainy day,
photograph it.
...Anonymous

We had a lot of rainy days in March. This was my husband's vehicle after a rainy night.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
