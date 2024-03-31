Previous
A Symbol of Hope by gardenfolk
A Symbol of Hope

Easter is the dawn
of a new beginning,
a time of joy and
a symbol of hope.
...Author Unknown

May the Easter bunny bring you some good chocolate, along with wishes of joy and happiness.

Magnolia March has come to an end. There are only about 30-35 blooms left on the tree. I hope you enjoyed it.

31st March 2024

Diana ace
A wonderful card and ending for a beautiful calendar. Happy Easter to you and yours too.
March 31st, 2024  
