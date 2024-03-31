Sign up
Photo 2647
A Symbol of Hope
Easter is the dawn
of a new beginning,
a time of joy and
a symbol of hope.
...Author Unknown
May the Easter bunny bring you some good chocolate, along with wishes of joy and happiness.
Magnolia March has come to an end. There are only about 30-35 blooms left on the tree. I hope you enjoyed it.
Nice on Black.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
Tags
blossom
,
magnolia
,
march
,
happy-easter
Diana
ace
A wonderful card and ending for a beautiful calendar. Happy Easter to you and yours too.
March 31st, 2024
