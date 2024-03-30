Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2646
Into My Heart
It was not into my ear
that you whispered but
into my heart.
It was not my lips
that you kissed
but my soul.
...Judy Garland
Katniss is claiming her favorite climbing tree.
Nice on Black.
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2646
photos
181
followers
91
following
724% complete
View this month »
2639
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
eyes
,
rocks
,
grass
,
kitty
,
garden
,
fur
,
katniss
Maggiemae
ace
This is what I like about 365! Not only great compositions but emotions, words that mean a lot! fav
March 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close