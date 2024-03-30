Previous
Into My Heart by gardenfolk
Into My Heart

It was not into my ear
that you whispered but
into my heart.
It was not my lips
that you kissed
but my soul.
...Judy Garland

Katniss is claiming her favorite climbing tree.
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Maggiemae ace
This is what I like about 365! Not only great compositions but emotions, words that mean a lot! fav
March 30th, 2024  
