All That it Needs

Every bud has

all that it needs

to be a flower.

...Sri Sri



I was able to see the endodontist again today. I did have a root canal but the tooth has cracks. It will probably still need to be pulled but it gives me some time. After eight days, I am finally pain free for now. Thankful I didn't have to go through the weekend in tears. It was a Good Friday. :)



Enjoy your weekend.