Art is the Flower

Art is the flower.

Life is the green leaf.

...Charles Rennie Mackintosh



I have been in excruciating pain this week. I have a cracked lower molar that needs to be pulled. The nerve is inflamed, maybe infected and causing ear pain plus upper and lower pain to all my teeth on the left side of my mouth. Ouch! I have been to my dentist, an endodontist and now waiting to see yet a third dentist. Unfortunately, I have to wait until next week for possible relief.