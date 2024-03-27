Sign up
Photo 2643
Photo 2643
But Soft, What Light
But soft, what light
through yonder
window breaks?
...William Shakespeare
Yesterday I posted the outside of this dormer window in the Bird's Nest. Today's posting is looking out this window. There is a curtain on the bottom half.
I have 10 more magnolia photos I wanted to post but only four more days in the month...decisions, decisions...
Nice on Black.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
3
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
11th March 2024 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blossoms
,
march
,
grids
,
magnolia-tree
,
dormer-window
Corinne
ace
Spectacular view !
March 28th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
What a view!
March 28th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I can’t believe you are getting an entire month of unique photos of the same tree. Nicely done and beautiful calendar.
March 28th, 2024
