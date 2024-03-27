Previous
But Soft, What Light by gardenfolk
But Soft, What Light

But soft, what light
through yonder
window breaks?
...William Shakespeare

Yesterday I posted the outside of this dormer window in the Bird's Nest. Today's posting is looking out this window. There is a curtain on the bottom half.

I have 10 more magnolia photos I wanted to post but only four more days in the month...decisions, decisions...

27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

ace
Corinne ace
Spectacular view !
March 28th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
What a view!
March 28th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I can’t believe you are getting an entire month of unique photos of the same tree. Nicely done and beautiful calendar.
March 28th, 2024  
