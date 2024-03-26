Previous
Holds a Story by gardenfolk
Holds a Story

Every window
holds a story
waiting to be
discovered.
...Author Unknown

This is one of the dormer windows in the bird's nest, my name for the top 4th level. Nice on Black.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
