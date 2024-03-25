Previous
In the Details by gardenfolk
In the Details

The beauty is
in the details.
...Anonymous

Inside the tepals the reproductive center of the magnolia looks like a small pinecone. The stamens (male part of the flower that supplies the pollen) like matchsticks clustered around the carpels or the female parts of the flower. Nice on Black.
Brian ace
Exquisite
March 25th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 25th, 2024  
