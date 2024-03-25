Sign up
Previous
Photo 2641
In the Details
The beauty is
in the details.
...Anonymous
Inside the tepals the reproductive center of the magnolia looks like a small pinecone. The stamens (male part of the flower that supplies the pollen) like matchsticks clustered around the carpels or the female parts of the flower. Nice on Black.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
2
1
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Brian
ace
Exquisite
March 25th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 25th, 2024
