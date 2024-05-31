Previous
Next
Don't Forget by gardenfolk
Photo 2708

Don't Forget

Don't forget
to water
your dreams
today.
...Jane Lee Logan

Pretty camilla blooms. Nice on Black.

My photos are not transferring to my laptop. This was a problem two weeks ago. Guess I will have to call Apple yet again but I have been busy working on house projects.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
742% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise