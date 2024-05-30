Sign up
Previous
Photo 2707
Cat Hair
Cat hair
Don't care.
...Author Unknown
Kitty Katniss enjoys being brushed all over. She meows at me until I go outside with the brush in hand. She loves the attention and being pampered. I love her raccoon like tail.
https://www.catster.com/guides/do-cats-like-being-brushed/
30th May 2024
30th May 24
5
2
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous bundle of fluff!
May 30th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Sweetie!
May 30th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Those green eyes!
May 30th, 2024
Brian
ace
Rub my tummy please
May 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet
May 30th, 2024
