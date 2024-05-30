Previous
Cat hair
Don't care.
...Author Unknown

Kitty Katniss enjoys being brushed all over. She meows at me until I go outside with the brush in hand. She loves the attention and being pampered. I love her raccoon like tail.

Diana ace
Such a gorgeous bundle of fluff!
May 30th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Sweetie!
May 30th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Those green eyes!
May 30th, 2024  
Brian ace
Rub my tummy please
May 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
May 30th, 2024  
