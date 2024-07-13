Previous
Enchanting Beauty by gardenfolk
Enchanting Beauty

Letting the scent
of Magnolias
guide me to moments
of pure bliss,
surrounded by their
enchanting beauty.
...Author Unknown

I have been time poor but I have finally caught up on 365. I will be able to check out everyone else's project very soon. Thank you for being patient.

Happy Weekend!
CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
gloria jones ace
Great clarity and details
July 13th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Lovely
July 13th, 2024  
