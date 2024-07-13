Sign up
Previous
Photo 2751
Enchanting Beauty
Letting the scent
of Magnolias
guide me to moments
of pure bliss,
surrounded by their
enchanting beauty.
...Author Unknown
I have been time poor but I have finally caught up on 365. I will be able to check out everyone else's project very soon. Thank you for being patient.
Happy Weekend!
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
2
3
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2751
photos
185
followers
89
following
753% complete
View this month »
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
2750
2751
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Tags
blossom
,
southern-magnolia
gloria jones
ace
Great clarity and details
July 13th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Lovely
July 13th, 2024
