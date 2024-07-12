Sign up
Photo 2750
Be Yourself
Be yourself
because the
people who mind
don't matter,
and the people
that matter,
don't mind.
...Dr. Seuss
Nice on Black.
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
1
2
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2751
photos
185
followers
89
following
753% complete
View this month »
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
2750
2751
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
eyes
,
kitty
,
focus
,
katniss
gloria jones
ace
Katniss is such little beauty.
July 13th, 2024
