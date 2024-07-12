Previous
Be Yourself by gardenfolk
Be Yourself

Be yourself
because the
people who mind
don't matter,
and the people
that matter,
don't mind.
...Dr. Seuss

gloria jones ace
Katniss is such little beauty.
July 13th, 2024  
