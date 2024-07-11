Previous
Staying At Home by gardenfolk
Photo 2749

Staying At Home

There is nothing like
staying at home
for real comfort.
...Jane Austen

The crape myrtle tree is a beauty in the front yard. It is tall and has a rounded nice shape. It was the only tree we kept when we moved in and is 30+ years old.

It was 114 today! After two weeks of these scorching hot temperatures, I had a meltdown. I was shopping in the grocery store when all of a sudden I felt ill. I got sweaty, nauseated, dizzy, clammy and felt faint. I immediately went to check out and told them I didn't feel well so they got me a chair. I paid but they kept all my grocery bags of food so I could get home ASAP. My husband picked them up later.

I think it was a vasovagal episode, which is caused by a sudden drop in blood pressure. I haven't had that happen in two years. I decided to stay indoors to recuperate.
gloria jones ace
Wonderful and pretty
July 13th, 2024  
