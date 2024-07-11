Staying At Home

There is nothing like

staying at home

for real comfort.

...Jane Austen



The crape myrtle tree is a beauty in the front yard. It is tall and has a rounded nice shape. It was the only tree we kept when we moved in and is 30+ years old.



It was 114 today! After two weeks of these scorching hot temperatures, I had a meltdown. I was shopping in the grocery store when all of a sudden I felt ill. I got sweaty, nauseated, dizzy, clammy and felt faint. I immediately went to check out and told them I didn't feel well so they got me a chair. I paid but they kept all my grocery bags of food so I could get home ASAP. My husband picked them up later.



I think it was a vasovagal episode, which is caused by a sudden drop in blood pressure. I haven't had that happen in two years. I decided to stay indoors to recuperate.