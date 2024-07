Been Given A Cactus

Being negative

only makes

a difficult journey

more difficult.

You may have

been given a cactus

but you don't have

to sit on it.

...Joyce Meyer



This is a HUGE prickly pear plant that is growing down the street. It is around 15 feet tall. I decided to pick up some of the pads that fell off and planted them in pots to see if they will grow. I do not know why I am so fascinated with these because their stickers really hurt. Ouch!



