Restores Peace by gardenfolk
The color purple
restores peace
to the eyes.
...Antoine de Saint-Exupery

I like the identification feature that I discovered on my iPhone. It says this is a Candle Larkspur. It was growing at the hotel near Truckee.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Delphinium_elatum
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Beryl Lloyd ace
What gorgeous full head of beautiful blue flowers ! fav
July 11th, 2024  
