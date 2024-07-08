Ace is the place

Ace is the placewith the helpfulhardware folks....Ace Hardware JingleAce Hardware is the largest retailer owned hardware cooperative in the world. These are photos from my favorite home decor section of Ace Mountain Hardware and Sports. The store is located in Truckee, CA. They have a great selection of household tools, garden supplies, home decor and a little of everything. It opened in 1977 and it is now 100% employee owned. The staff is happy and so helpful. I love spending time browsing in this store whenever I go to Truckee. Best on Black.