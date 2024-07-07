They All Have Different Names

Rivers, ponds, lakes and streams-

they all have different names

but they all contain water.

Just as religions do-

they all contain truths.

...Muhammad Ali



Truckee and the Truckee River was lovely. It is so nice to be out in nature. Nice on Black.



I am still trying to catch up...time poor. Plus extra tired from the 100-112 degrees every day so far in July. Ugh. When I catch up, then I can check out all my 365er photos.