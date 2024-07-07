Previous
Next
They All Have Different Names by gardenfolk
Photo 2745

They All Have Different Names

Rivers, ponds, lakes and streams-
they all have different names
but they all contain water.
Just as religions do-
they all contain truths.
...Muhammad Ali

Truckee and the Truckee River was lovely. It is so nice to be out in nature. Nice on Black.

I am still trying to catch up...time poor. Plus extra tired from the 100-112 degrees every day so far in July. Ugh. When I catch up, then I can check out all my 365er photos.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
752% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Stunning capture of this beautiful scenery.
July 11th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful and peaceful scenic view along the river and evening light on the distant hills ! fav
July 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
July 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise