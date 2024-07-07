Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2745
They All Have Different Names
Rivers, ponds, lakes and streams-
they all have different names
but they all contain water.
Just as religions do-
they all contain truths.
...Muhammad Ali
Truckee and the Truckee River was lovely. It is so nice to be out in nature. Nice on Black.
I am still trying to catch up...time poor. Plus extra tired from the 100-112 degrees every day so far in July. Ugh. When I catch up, then I can check out all my 365er photos.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2747
photos
186
followers
89
following
752% complete
View this month »
2740
2741
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
3rd July 2024 8:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
trees
,
evening
,
truckee-river
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of this beautiful scenery.
July 11th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful and peaceful scenic view along the river and evening light on the distant hills ! fav
July 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
July 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close