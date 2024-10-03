Previous
Than Your Headlights by gardenfolk
Photo 2833

Than Your Headlights

It's like driving car at night.
You never see further
than your headlights
but you can make the
whole trip that way.
...E L Doctorow

Nice on Black.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
October 4th, 2024  
