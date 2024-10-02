Sign up
Photo 2832
Most Perfect Instrument
The cello is the
most perfect instrument
aside from the human voice.
...Zuill Bailey
My oldest grandson looked so handsome at his school orchestra concert. I love to see and hear him play the cello. He is 13 and this is his third year playing an instrument.
Nice on Black.
https://philharmonia.co.uk/resources/instruments/cello/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cello
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
2834
photos
185
followers
90
following
2827
2828
2829
2830
2831
2832
2833
2834
Tags
concert
,
cello
,
grandson
