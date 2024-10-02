Previous
Most Perfect Instrument by gardenfolk
Most Perfect Instrument

The cello is the
most perfect instrument
aside from the human voice.
...Zuill Bailey

My oldest grandson looked so handsome at his school orchestra concert. I love to see and hear him play the cello. He is 13 and this is his third year playing an instrument.

Nice on Black.

https://philharmonia.co.uk/resources/instruments/cello/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cello

