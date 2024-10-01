Previous
October Is Coming In Hot by gardenfolk
Photo 2831

October Is Coming In Hot

Dear Weather,
Stop showing off.
We know you're Hot!
...Author Unknown

The forecast is for 101 degrees today and 103 degrees tomorrow. Stop already! Summer is over...

Stumpy is taking a break and cooling off. I don't blame her.

Nice on Black.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
775% complete

View this month »

Islandgirl ace
Oh my this is too funny!
October 2nd, 2024  
April ace
Oh no! That's just too hot ... we broke our record heat on Sunday with a high 90's, and then had a frost advisory last night, with some towns dropping below freezing to 28. Such a roller coaster with the weather.
October 2nd, 2024  
