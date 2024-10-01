Sign up
Photo 2831
October Is Coming In Hot
Dear Weather,
Stop showing off.
We know you're Hot!
...Author Unknown
The forecast is for 101 degrees today and 103 degrees tomorrow. Stop already! Summer is over...
Stumpy is taking a break and cooling off. I don't blame her.
Nice on Black.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my this is too funny!
October 2nd, 2024
April
ace
Oh no! That's just too hot ... we broke our record heat on Sunday with a high 90's, and then had a frost advisory last night, with some towns dropping below freezing to 28. Such a roller coaster with the weather.
October 2nd, 2024
