Here We Goat Again by gardenfolk
Here We Goat Again

Here we goat again.
...Anonymous

When my anniversary roses started to wilt, I decided to save them for this goat. It lives in the front yard of a home a few miles from our house.

I read last year that goats love roses and they can even eat the thorns without trouble. I took several bags of rose clippings to a herd of goats last summer.

When I drove to the home with the goat, there were 4 vehicles in the driveway with a ring doorbell but no one answered.

The goat was so happy to see me and followed me along the fence line. I wanted to ask permission to feed their goat but...I went ahead and gave it just a couple of the roses and leaves.

Then I left. The goat enjoyed my company. Maybe I will try to visit it again another time.

Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely ,lovely goat , I so love those eyes !
October 1st, 2024  
