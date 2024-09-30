Sign up
Previous
Photo 2830
Here We Goat Again
Here we goat again.
...Anonymous
When my anniversary roses started to wilt, I decided to save them for this goat. It lives in the front yard of a home a few miles from our house.
I read last year that goats love roses and they can even eat the thorns without trouble. I took several bags of rose clippings to a herd of goats last summer.
When I drove to the home with the goat, there were 4 vehicles in the driveway with a ring doorbell but no one answered.
The goat was so happy to see me and followed me along the fence line. I wanted to ask permission to feed their goat but...I went ahead and gave it just a couple of the roses and leaves.
Then I left. The goat enjoyed my company. Maybe I will try to visit it again another time.
Best on Black.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
CC Folk
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely ,lovely goat , I so love those eyes !
October 1st, 2024
