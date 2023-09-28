Sign up
247 / 365
He likes to be looked at...
Biker rides thru the main intersection of uptown for the 3rd time in about 10 minutes in what I assume are attempts to get some attention for the headcover on his helmet. Looks like it worked, because I shot him every time he rode thru .....damn!
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
NIKON D750
23rd September 2023
Tags
biker
,
street
,
photography
,
scene
,
motorcycle
,
ohio
,
uptown
,
westerville
