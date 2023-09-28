Previous
He likes to be looked at... by ggshearron
247 / 365

He likes to be looked at...

Biker rides thru the main intersection of uptown for the 3rd time in about 10 minutes in what I assume are attempts to get some attention for the headcover on his helmet. Looks like it worked, because I shot him every time he rode thru .....damn!
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise