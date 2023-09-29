Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
248 / 365
Ridin' thru
As the sun begins to set a bit more quickly on the main section of downtown Delaware, Ohio, I wanted to show movement and blur this biker a bit more than I did, but I only had one chance at it. I still like it though, what about you?
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
3353
photos
85
followers
45
following
67% complete
View this month »
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
Latest from all albums
245
1608
246
1609
247
1610
1611
248
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
More Goodies
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th September 2023 6:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
biker
,
street
,
photography
,
downtown
,
motorcycle
,
architecture
,
ohio
,
delaware
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close