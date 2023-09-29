Previous
Ridin' thru by ggshearron
248 / 365

Ridin' thru

As the sun begins to set a bit more quickly on the main section of downtown Delaware, Ohio, I wanted to show movement and blur this biker a bit more than I did, but I only had one chance at it. I still like it though, what about you?
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise