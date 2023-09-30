Sign up
249 / 365
Guy contemplates recent decision
He looks like he is concentrating on every word coming out of the helper's mouth, as he is geared up for a lift of up to 50 feet in the air, during our local Arbor Day festivities. He has more courage than I.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
3355
photos
85
followers
45
following
68% complete
0
More Goodies
NIKON D750
23rd September 2023 1:35am
tree
,
climbing
,
trainer
