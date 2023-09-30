Previous
Guy contemplates recent decision

He looks like he is concentrating on every word coming out of the helper's mouth, as he is geared up for a lift of up to 50 feet in the air, during our local Arbor Day festivities. He has more courage than I.
Glover Shearron

