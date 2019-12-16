Previous
Next
Intermission by granagringa
93 / 365

Intermission

The lobby of the Elsinore Theater in Salem, OR. Named after Hamlet's castle, opened in 1926, and designed to incorporate elements of both a Gothic Cathedral and a Tudor Palace.
16th December 2019 16th Dec 19

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2019...Just started my 4th year here. Amazing this one-year project continues. And sometimes I think I was more experimental and riskier then...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise