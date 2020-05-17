Sign up
Mannequin - LIght Study (soft light)
Thank you for you visits and comments and humoring me as I go along. It's so nice to know you are there and so encouraging.
Please see yesterday's posting for a description of this image and what I was trying.
17th May 2020
17th May 20
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2019...Just started my 4th year here. Amazing this one-year project continues. And sometimes I think I was more experimental and riskier then...
1139
photos
91
followers
106
following
47% complete
View this month »
Tags
clouds
,
mannequin
,
sooc
,
soft-light
,
diffused-light
Jane Pittenger
ace
Great to see the contrast
May 18th, 2020
