Mannequin - Light Study (hard lIght) by granagringa
Mannequin - Light Study (hard lIght)

As I continue to get inspiration from Emma Davies' course "A Year With Your Camera" and work through the "light" unit. The course is designed for complete beginners in photography and, although I do not consider myself a beginner, it certainly re-awakes my consciousness of basics. Also, I've limited myself to one subject, the mannequin, and one lens, a prime 50mm.
For the exercise on hard and soft light, the mannequin joined me on the balcony on a day when the sun was going in and out of the clouds. A bit of a difference in composition as I was too lazy to set up the tripod...Ah well...
May 2019...Just started my 4th year here. Amazing this one-year project continues. And sometimes I think I was more experimental and riskier then...
