Fallen
We are having an extremely mild winter and there are still leaves on the ground. A worm's eye view here and a bit of "contre jour" (now that I've learned that term from the technique challenge).
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2019...Just started my 4th year here. Amazing this one-year project continues. And sometimes I think I was more experimental and riskier then...
1063
photos
86
followers
95
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
23rd December 2019 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
stones
,
worm's-eye-view
,
contre-jour
JackieR
ace
Madeline, have a wonderful Christmas xx
December 24th, 2019
JackieR
ace
Beautiful contre jour too
December 24th, 2019
