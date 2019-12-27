Previous
Next
Cutlery Drawer Abstract by granagringa
98 / 365

Cutlery Drawer Abstract

Just playing in the kitchen drawers. And the Eotb115 challenge. And "Knife Party" by the Deftones for the Song Title challenge.
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2019...Just started my 4th year here. Amazing this one-year project continues. And sometimes I think I was more experimental and riskier then...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise