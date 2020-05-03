Previous
Mannequin - Light Study - Backlight by granagringa
166 / 365

Mannequin - Light Study - Backlight

Another in my experiments and practice pieces...moving from composition to light in this. Using Emma Davies "A Year With My Camera" course to review basics.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Granagringa

@granagringa
May 2019...Just started my 4th year here. Amazing this one-year project continues. And sometimes I think I was more experimental and riskier then...
45% complete

