Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
166 / 365
Mannequin - Light Study - Backlight
Another in my experiments and practice pieces...moving from composition to light in this. Using Emma Davies "A Year With My Camera" course to review basics.
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2019...Just started my 4th year here. Amazing this one-year project continues. And sometimes I think I was more experimental and riskier then...
1133
photos
90
followers
105
following
45% complete
View this month »
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd May 2020 9:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
mannequin
,
backlight
,
rim-light
,
bw-53
,
light-study
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close