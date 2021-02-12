Sign up
Ice Finger
The ice storm has started with promises of 2" or more (5 cm) of ice. North of us, in Portland, there's snow and people out sledding and snow-shoeing in the streets. Here, just ice. With more to come.
12th February 2021
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Tags
b&w
,
ice
,
macro
,
close-up
,
black&white
,
eotb-129
summerfield
ace
mads, are you sure it's a finger? because it just pushed my mind into the gutter and now i cannot unsee what i should not be seeing. 😂 aces, my friend. aces!
February 15th, 2021
