Ice Finger by granagringa
Ice Finger

The ice storm has started with promises of 2" or more (5 cm) of ice. North of us, in Portland, there's snow and people out sledding and snow-shoeing in the streets. Here, just ice. With more to come.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Granagringa

June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
mads, are you sure it's a finger? because it just pushed my mind into the gutter and now i cannot unsee what i should not be seeing. 😂 aces, my friend. aces!
February 15th, 2021  
